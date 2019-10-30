RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Earnings Results

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. RR Donnelley & Sons updated its FY19 guidance to $0.67-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 57,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,632. The company has a market cap of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.67. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 776,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,934,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,960. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

