RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 659,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.69.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.
