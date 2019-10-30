RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 659,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.69.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.