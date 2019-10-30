RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.62

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.56, with a volume of 2430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on RPM International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get RPM International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.