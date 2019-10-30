RPICoin (RPI) Hits Market Cap of $78,266.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $78,266.00 and $11.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 890,948,742 coins and its circulating supply is 850,936,806 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

