Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 252 ($3.29).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Mail to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 215.50 ($2.82).

LON RMG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 210.90 ($2.76). 3,127,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

