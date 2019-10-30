Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.83 and last traded at $114.10, 1,343,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 492,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $132.90 to $127.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

In other news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

