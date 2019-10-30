Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.10.

RCL opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

