Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has $235.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.75.

RBS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 1,993,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,221. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 253,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

