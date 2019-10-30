Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WABC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WABC. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

