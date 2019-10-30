Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,201 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

NYSE NXJ opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.