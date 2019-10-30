Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.02.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

