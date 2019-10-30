Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,383 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,073.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

