Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Ross Stores worth $194,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

