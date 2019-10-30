Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $153.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rogers has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rogers by 803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.