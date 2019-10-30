Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $304,419.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.20. 805,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

