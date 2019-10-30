Robert Half International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Robert Half International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after purchasing an additional 554,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Midas Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

