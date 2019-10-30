River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 14.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Allergan by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at $9,721,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $175.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,447. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

