Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Short Interest Update

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 492,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 946,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RTTR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of RTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 141,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

