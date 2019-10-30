Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Short Interest Update

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 492,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 946,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
RTTR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Shares of RTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 141,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15.
About Ritter Pharmaceuticals
Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.
