Rise (RISE) One Day Volume Hits $281.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. Rise has a total market capitalization of $505,073.00 and $281.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rise has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000959 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,448,142 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.