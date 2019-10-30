Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in J2 Global were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J2 Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 755,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 582,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after buying an additional 66,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 8,400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after buying an additional 453,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

