Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,950 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,751,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 555,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $222.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $242.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

