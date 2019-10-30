Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $17.90 Million Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 567,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,345,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

