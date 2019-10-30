Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.62 Million Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of ONE Gas worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,553,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 111,105 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 565,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,025,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 482,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,405,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

