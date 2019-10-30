Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,476,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

EMN opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.