Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RXN opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird lowered Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.