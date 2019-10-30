Reviewing Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (NYSE:VWAGY)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.09 billion 1.88 $94.00 million $1.43 23.78 VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $278.54 billion 0.34 $14.33 billion $2.78 6.85

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federal Signal and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 0 0 N/A VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Federal Signal pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 9.11% 17.99% 9.30% VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 4.85% 9.88% 2.52%

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

