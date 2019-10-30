Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given “Overweight” Rating at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,341,000 after purchasing an additional 736,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,083,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

