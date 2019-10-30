Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $32,833.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,924.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $582,678.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,957. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

