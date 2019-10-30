Research Analysts Set Expectations for Navient Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Navient has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

