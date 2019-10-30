Research Analysts Set Expectations for Navient Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Navient has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.
