Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. Republic Services also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.28-3.30 EPS.

RSG traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.17.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

