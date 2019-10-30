Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 1,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,749. The company has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

FRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

