Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RBCAA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,209. The company has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 24.35%.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $94,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,017.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $112,471. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

