Remme Trading Up 1% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 1% against the dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $130,061.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.33 or 0.05763197 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045542 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032006 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

