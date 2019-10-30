Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,378

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,178 ($28.46) to GBX 2,378 ($31.07) in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REL. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,930 ($25.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.31) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,895.62 ($24.77).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) and a one year high of GBX 2,027 ($26.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,851.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,858.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

