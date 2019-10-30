Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 9.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT)’s stock price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 263,155 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 680,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

In other Reliq Health Technologies news, Senior Officer Leanne Ratzlaff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

