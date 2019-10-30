Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) Shares Down 2.8%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$4.12 ($2.92) and last traded at A$4.12 ($2.92), approximately 1,882,486 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.24 ($3.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26.

About Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow and control systems, and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name.

