REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

REGI U.S. Inc (OTCMKTS:RGUS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

REGI U.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGUS)

REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.

