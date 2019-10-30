Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) CFO Snyder Iris Buys 41,666 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) CFO Snyder Iris acquired 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REED opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

