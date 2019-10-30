Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Issues Earnings Results

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 646,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,835. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.