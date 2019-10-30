Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 711 ($9.29) price objective (up from GBX 673 ($8.79)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 685.50 ($8.96).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 621.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 580.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84).

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total value of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

