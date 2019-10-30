Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY):

10/18/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 365 ($4.77). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/17/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/14/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/27/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/12/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MONY traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 345.40 ($4.51). 1,543,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 365.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.81. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

