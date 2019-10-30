Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.29

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.29 and last traded at $196.67, with a volume of 11191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $290,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $351,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $10,152,150. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.