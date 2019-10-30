Raymond James Weighs in on Polaris Infrastructure Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.41 million.

PIF stock opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 million and a P/E ratio of 51.94. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$15.83.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

