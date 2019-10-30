Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Fortis has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.3631 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 98,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Fortis by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 219,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.