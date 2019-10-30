Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 130 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,167,000 after buying an additional 729,863 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,281,000 after buying an additional 448,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after buying an additional 418,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

