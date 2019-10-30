Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 149 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Spotify by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.65 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

