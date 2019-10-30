Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

