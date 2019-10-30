Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 333,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after buying an additional 647,157 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 787,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 127,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.