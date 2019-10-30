Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.26%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

