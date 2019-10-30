Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.